Gloria Ann Elizabeth Chomicki

Gloria Ann Elizabeth Chomicki
Gloria Ann Elizabeth Chomicki

Milwaukee - Passed away on Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at her apartment in Milwaukee,WI at the age of 77. Preceded in death by her parents, Esther John and Leonardo DiGiovanni (John). She is survived by the father of her children, Billie J. Wright; her brother, Leonardo DiGiovanni Jr.; her aunt, Beatrice Dzikiewicz. Her children; Crystal Chomicki; Angela Chomicki; Patrick Patterson; Billie Chomicki, Darron Chomicki, Tanya Marie Chomicki, and Ernest Dominic Chomicki; As well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and loving friends.

Services will be held on Monday, December 9th, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 11:00-12:00 PM. Funeral Services at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow St. Adalbert Cemetery., as we celebrate our beloved mother's passing into Eternal Life.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
