Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Jastromski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Ann Jastromski


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Ann Jastromski Notice
Gloria Ann Jastromski

(Nee LaBelle) Called home to the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the age of 81. Cherished wife of LeRoy A. Jastromski, for 61 years. Beloved mother of Mark, Cynthia (Roberto) Lozano, Gregory (Katherine) Jastromski, and Lynette (Daniel) Graika. Loving grandmother of Raquel (Jared), Celina (Nick), and Harley. Precious great-grandmother of Everly and Easton. Also survived by her brother, Lionel LaBelle, other relatives, and friends.

Gathering at the Funeral Home on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 10-11:45AM. Service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Right to Life or Humane Society.

"Mom, you will always be loved, remembered, and missed."

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline