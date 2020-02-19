|
Gloria Ann Jastromski
(Nee LaBelle) Called home to the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the age of 81. Cherished wife of LeRoy A. Jastromski, for 61 years. Beloved mother of Mark, Cynthia (Roberto) Lozano, Gregory (Katherine) Jastromski, and Lynette (Daniel) Graika. Loving grandmother of Raquel (Jared), Celina (Nick), and Harley. Precious great-grandmother of Everly and Easton. Also survived by her brother, Lionel LaBelle, other relatives, and friends.
Gathering at the Funeral Home on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 10-11:45AM. Service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Right to Life or Humane Society.
"Mom, you will always be loved, remembered, and missed."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020