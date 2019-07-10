Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Salfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Ann Salfer


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Ann Salfer Notice
Salfer, Gloria Ann (Nee Hauser) Entered God's loving arms on July 7, 2019 age 87. Reunited with her husband Richard R. Salfer. Loving mother of Kathy (Jim) Nelson, Patti (Keith) Lauber, and Matt (Lori) Salfer. Proud grandma of Dennis (Jenny), Brad, Dan, Peter (Maria), Jason, Tom (Gaby), John and Zach. Cherished great-grandma of Anthony, Ava, Parker, Aria, Autumn and Blake. Further survived by her brother-in-law Tim Salfer, sister-in-law Corky Salfer, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by her in laws George (Betty) and Mike Salfer, Ann Etchison, Joe Marquardt, and Dolly Salfer. Visitation at the Funeral Home, on Saturday, July 13, at 9am. Funeral service at 10:30am. Private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Heart of the Nation. The family would like to thank the staff at Linden Court for their loving and compassionate care.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline