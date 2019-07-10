|
|
Salfer, Gloria Ann (Nee Hauser) Entered God's loving arms on July 7, 2019 age 87. Reunited with her husband Richard R. Salfer. Loving mother of Kathy (Jim) Nelson, Patti (Keith) Lauber, and Matt (Lori) Salfer. Proud grandma of Dennis (Jenny), Brad, Dan, Peter (Maria), Jason, Tom (Gaby), John and Zach. Cherished great-grandma of Anthony, Ava, Parker, Aria, Autumn and Blake. Further survived by her brother-in-law Tim Salfer, sister-in-law Corky Salfer, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by her in laws George (Betty) and Mike Salfer, Ann Etchison, Joe Marquardt, and Dolly Salfer. Visitation at the Funeral Home, on Saturday, July 13, at 9am. Funeral service at 10:30am. Private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Heart of the Nation. The family would like to thank the staff at Linden Court for their loving and compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019