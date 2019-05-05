|
|
Kvasnicka, Gloria C. (Nee Monday) passed away peacefully and joined her husband Victor on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved mother of Holly (Steven) Gustafson, Thomas (Denise Shields), and Jay (Jill) Kvasnicka. Cherished grandmother of Britany (Heath) Pfeifer, Megan (Robert) Kannegiesser, Andrew, Allyx, Jordan, and Jamie Kvasnicka. Proud great grandmother of Korben and Carter Pfeifer, and Bryce Kannegiesser. Loving sister of Gene of Phoenix, AZ and the late Donald. Gloria will be further remembered by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, May 13 at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community in Hales Corners (9520 W. Forest Home Ave., 53130) from 11AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 NOON. Private Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019