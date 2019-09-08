|
Gloria D. Raymond
Milwaukee - (Nee Powelski), Was called Home to Heaven on Sept. 5, 2019, age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Mike" Raymond. Dear mother of Lynn (Dennis) Horne, Christine (Greg) Retzlaff, Michelle Raymond, Lynne Raymond, Geri Raymond, Judy (Bryan) Giroux and the late Ron Herman. Mother-in-law of Renee Herman. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019 from 4 - 7 PM at GRACE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3030 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee WI 53215 with Funeral Service at 7 PM. Interment Wed. Sept. 11, at Arlington Park Cemetery at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church or to the Red Cross Hurricane Dorian Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019