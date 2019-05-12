|
Suring, Gloria D. (Nee Strand) of Menomonee Falls, May 9,2019, Age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Loving mother of Barbara (Don) Moseley, Jayne (Richard) Becker, Deborah (Scott) Schloerke and Kathleen (Craig) Fredrich. Proud grandma of Carron (Eric) Schulz, Jason (Brooke) Schloerke, Bryan (Jessi) Becker, Heather ( Jim) Wagner, Christopher (Sadie) Becker and Justin (Amy) Becker. Dear sister-in-law of Frankie and Gladys Strand. Preceded in death by her siblings, Henry, Alvin, Janna, David and Lionel. Further survived by 13 great grandchildren other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Thursday May 16 at 6PM at Emmanuel Community United Methodist Church, N84 W16707 Menomonee Ave. Menomonee Falls. Private burial Highland Memorial Park. Visitation Thursday 4PM until time of the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or the American Legion Auxiliary Post #382.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019