Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Suring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria D. Suring

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gloria D. Suring Notice
Suring, Gloria D. (Nee Strand) of Menomonee Falls, May 9,2019, Age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Loving mother of Barbara (Don) Moseley, Jayne (Richard) Becker, Deborah (Scott) Schloerke and Kathleen (Craig) Fredrich. Proud grandma of Carron (Eric) Schulz, Jason (Brooke) Schloerke, Bryan (Jessi) Becker, Heather ( Jim) Wagner, Christopher (Sadie) Becker and Justin (Amy) Becker. Dear sister-in-law of Frankie and Gladys Strand. Preceded in death by her siblings, Henry, Alvin, Janna, David and Lionel. Further survived by 13 great grandchildren other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Thursday May 16 at 6PM at Emmanuel Community United Methodist Church, N84 W16707 Menomonee Ave. Menomonee Falls. Private burial Highland Memorial Park. Visitation Thursday 4PM until time of the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or the American Legion Auxiliary Post #382.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now