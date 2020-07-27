Gloria G. WojtczakOak Creek - (Nee Stocke) Age 94, passed away on July 21, 2020 at Creekside Terrace in Oak Creek. Gloria was born on November 24, 1925. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Henry. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Damgard and Nancy Kiefer, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.The family would like to thank Creekside Terrace who took care of her for two years. We would also like to thank Allay Hospice for being there for her.A Private service will be at 1:30 PM on August 4, 2020 at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel.In lieu of flowers, memorials to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 So. 41st Street, Milwaukee, WI 53215 would be appreciated.