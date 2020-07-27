1/
Gloria G. Wojtczak
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria G. Wojtczak

Oak Creek - (Nee Stocke) Age 94, passed away on July 21, 2020 at Creekside Terrace in Oak Creek. Gloria was born on November 24, 1925. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Henry. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Damgard and Nancy Kiefer, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The family would like to thank Creekside Terrace who took care of her for two years. We would also like to thank Allay Hospice for being there for her.

A Private service will be at 1:30 PM on August 4, 2020 at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 So. 41st Street, Milwaukee, WI 53215 would be appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Service
01:30 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved