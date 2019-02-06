Services
Harty, Gloria (Nee Drozewski) Born into Eternal Life February 2, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Jim for 54 years. Loving mother Steve (Lisa) Harty, Kim (Ken) McClelland, Dawn Harty. Cherished grandmother of Amber, Alex and Ashley Harty and Jacob McClelland. Also survived by her brother Bob Drozewski, other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering will be held Monday, February 11th, 2019 from 4-6pm at THE FUNERAL HOME with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the . Gloria will be remembered for her love of cooking, gardening and sewing. She also enjoyed shopping and traveling in her free time.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
