Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Luedtke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. Luedtke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria J. Luedtke Notice
Gloria J. Luedtke

(nee Dixon) Born July 28, 1942 and found peace on April 4, 1940. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Ralph Luedtke, sister Shirley Rodman, daughter Laura (Jason) Flower, son Jeffrey (Jessica) Luedtke, granddaughters Marissa (Phil) Lambe, Vayda and Kayla Flower and Evye Luedtke, grandson Tyler (Kendra) Bittner, great-grandson Finn Lambe as well as many nieces, nephews and other family and friends who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents Leona (nee Terwillegar) and Claren Dixon, in-laws Walter and Melita Luedtke, siblings Carl Dixon, Barb Heinz and Terry Dixon, brothers-in-law Gary Rodman and Ronald Luedtke and her daughter Lisa Luedtke. She loved and cherished late nights laughing and playing cribbage with her husband. She also enjoyed scratch offs, crossword puzzles, cooking and game shows and spending time with family, especially card playing nights. She brought everyone in her life so much happiness and many, many beautiful memories. She will be deeply missed by those left behind but we find peace knowing she is breathing easy while playing cards with her loved ones that went before her. There will be a Celebration of Life party held in summer.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline