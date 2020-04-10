|
Gloria J. Luedtke
(nee Dixon) Born July 28, 1942 and found peace on April 4, 1940. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Ralph Luedtke, sister Shirley Rodman, daughter Laura (Jason) Flower, son Jeffrey (Jessica) Luedtke, granddaughters Marissa (Phil) Lambe, Vayda and Kayla Flower and Evye Luedtke, grandson Tyler (Kendra) Bittner, great-grandson Finn Lambe as well as many nieces, nephews and other family and friends who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents Leona (nee Terwillegar) and Claren Dixon, in-laws Walter and Melita Luedtke, siblings Carl Dixon, Barb Heinz and Terry Dixon, brothers-in-law Gary Rodman and Ronald Luedtke and her daughter Lisa Luedtke. She loved and cherished late nights laughing and playing cribbage with her husband. She also enjoyed scratch offs, crossword puzzles, cooking and game shows and spending time with family, especially card playing nights. She brought everyone in her life so much happiness and many, many beautiful memories. She will be deeply missed by those left behind but we find peace knowing she is breathing easy while playing cards with her loved ones that went before her. There will be a Celebration of Life party held in summer.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020