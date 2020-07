Gloria J. Schmaelzle, age 82, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born on June 14, 1938 to Herbert and Marge (Leenow) Schmaelzle in Milwaukee. Gloria is survived by her cousins and friends. She retired from the Electric Company. A private burial will be held Pinelawn Memorial Park and a Celebration of Gloria's Life will be held at a later date.