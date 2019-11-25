|
|
Gloria J. Trzebiatowski
Wisconsin Rapids - Gloria J. Trzebiatowski, age 77 of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday November 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church (530 10th Avenue North, Wisconsin Rapids, WI), Visitation will be held Tuesday at the Church from 9:00 - 11:00 AM, burial in Restlawn Memorial Park. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family 715-423-1414.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019