Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Gloria Jean Kamin

Gloria Jean Kamin Notice
Kamin, Gloria Jean (Walloch) Age 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 13, 2019 in Racine, WI. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, neighbor and friend, Gloria is survived by her only son, Jason (Kimberly) Anderson; grandsons Canaan (Kayla) Klein, Eden Anderson, great grandsons TJ and Ressick Klein; sister Vickie (Jeff) Bautch; brother Jeff (Sue) Arndt; niece Christine (Jamie) Brandt; nephews Zack (Karrie) Crager, David Bautch, Eric Opine, Dylan Arndt, Ian (Stormy) Arndt; Gary Anderson, Cliff Kamin and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and John Walloch. Visitation Wednesday, June 19 at ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 4:30 to 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Thursday, June 20, 10:00 AM at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave.). Please meet directly at Church. Entombment Arlington Park Cemetery. See Funeral Home website for complete obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019
