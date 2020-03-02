|
|
Gloria Jean Kolodziejski
Milwaukee - (Nee Kentowski) February 21, 2020 age 80. Beloved wife of Kenneth J. for 58 years. Daughter of the late William and Helen Kontowicz Kentowski. Loving sister of the late Barbara (the late Kenneth) Gage and the late Lawrence Kentowski. Dearest sister-in-law of Kay Kentowski. Fond aunt of Steve Gage, Jeffrey Kentowski, Daniel Kentowski, Eric Kentowski, Dennis Laskaskie and Terrance Laskaskie. Further survived by great-nephews and nieces, great-great nephews and nieces, and countless other relatives and friends.
Gloria grew up around Mitchell Street on the immediate south side of Milwaukee and attended South Division High School during the late 1950's. Upon graduation, she started working at the Allen-Bradley Company. It was there she met her beloved Ken and they married in 1961. She worked at AB for over 30 years, many of those being an Assembler, and enjoyed being able to go to work every day with Ken.
Gloria's endless compassion, generosity, quick wit, great sense of humor, warm smile and her support of others will be deeply missed but never forgotten. She was always kind and would lend an ear to listen to your stories and needs, often offering sound advice and love to help one through life's difficult times. She loved children, travel vacations, slot machines and was a lifelong Green Bay Packer fan. She and Ken held season tickets for over 50 years and always looked forward to their weekend get a ways to Lambeau Field.
Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10 to 11am at St. Roman Catholic Church, 1810 W. Bolivar Avenue with a Memorial Mass at 11am. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations made to St. Romans parish.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020