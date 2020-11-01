Gloria Jelinek (nee Hansen)Oak Creek - Passed peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Jelinek. Loving mother of Donna (the late John) Abshire and Robert (Jill) Jelinek. Gloria is further survived by six grandchildren Jason, Bryan, Andy Abshire, Erin (Joe) Tripp, Skott Moriarti, Laura (Ryan) Paff; eleven great-grandchildren; sister Trudy (the late Paul) Ladefoged of Marysville, OH; brother-in-law Richard (the late Grace) Jelinek of Long Lake, WI and cousin Pat (Ed) Ciolkowsk of Booneville, ID.Private services will be held.