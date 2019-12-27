|
|
Gloria L. Diessner
Greenfield - (nee Kaufmann) Age 91 years. She went home to her Lord and Savior on Christmas Day into the waiting arms of her beloved late husband Heinz who passed away in 2013. Beloved mother of Denise (Michael) Colombo, Dean (Debbie) Diessner, and the late Dale Diessner. Dear grandmother of Michael (Lisa) Colombo, Jr., Dena (Scott) Wilkes, Dayna (Kevin) Staerkel, Derek, Devin, Dale Jr (Melodie) and Greg (Shannon) Diessner. Loving great grandmother of Elliana, Abriana, Kaden, Kailee, Nico, Ashley, Danielle, Dakota, and Lexi. Great great grandmother of Ruger, Camden, and Paislee. Special aunt of Wendy Rusch. Further survived by other loving family and friends.
Memorial Gathering Monday, December 30, 2019 at Greenfield Park Lutheran Church, 1236 South 115th Street, West Allis from 1:00 PM until the Memorial Services at 2:30 PM. Interment Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin.
A special thank you to Dr. Aparna Shah and the caring professional staffs at Froedtert Hospital and Castle Senior Living.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Greenfield Park Lutheran Church.
"Love you more."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019