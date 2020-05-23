Gloria Lacey (Pedriana-Rutkowski)
85 of Clarkston, Michigan and formerly Bay View and Greendale, Wisconsin, passed peacefully Saturday, May 16th, 2020, at The Pines of Clarkston.
Born on January 8th, 1935 to William L. and Viola C. (Sydlewski) Pedriana in Milwaukee, Gloria was a longtime Wisconsin resident and employee of Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance. She delighted in gardening and taking walks with her husband, Tom and dog, George, through the historical Village of Greendale, Wisconsin. In retirement she found enjoyment playing golf, painting bird houses and traveling the country on their Harley.
Gloria had an aura of sunshine reflected in her care and empathy of others. Her sharp wit, playfulness and easy laugh left a trail of love wherever she went.
Gloria is the beloved wife of the late Robert Rutkowski (d.1983) and Thomas Lacey (d.2013); loving mother of Kevin (Lora Nigro) Rutkowski of Milwaukee and Mary (Ben) Zywicki of White Lake, Michigan; cherished grandmother of Dylan, Valencia and Jasmine. Mrs. Lacey is also survived by her siblings; Marguerite (the late David) Michalski, Mary (Joe) Maziasz, Janet (the late James) Zeier, Joy (Tom) Bagnall, William (Jeanne) Pedriana and Barbara (Rick) Lichman. She is preceded in death by her sisters; Rita Schroeder and Elaine (the late Robert) Hanley. She is further survived by her step family; Dan (the late Teri) Lacey, Melisa, Ashley and Jacqueline (Daniel) Moore, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Private Family services will be held Friday, May 29th at Schaff Funeral Home and Saint Aldabert Catholic cemetery.
To honor Gloria's life please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association or the Wisconsin Humane Society. Thank you for keeping her family in your words, thoughts and prayers.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020.