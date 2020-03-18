Resources
Hales Corners - (nee Muenchow) Age 90. Passed away peacefully on March 17th surrounded by loving family. Beloved mother of Dr. David Stone, Rebecca (Jon) Gang and Heidi (Brad) Hammel. Loving grandmother of Sydney and Brandon Gang and Norah Stone. Predeceased by her brother Kenneth Muenchow. Gloria was a teacher for MPS for 25+ years. She was a master gardener, artist, pianist and animal lover; cherishing her precious pets. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on a future date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
