Gloria (nee Mikolajczak) Lewandowski
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 28, 2019 at the age of 89. She was reunited with her beloved husband Robert. Dearest sister of Audrey (the late Theodore) Gibson and Romaine "Butchie" (Thomas) Karpinski. Cherished aunt of Ken (Sandy), Karen (Mark), Lori (Dean), Nancy (Bob), Steve, Ann, Greg, Darlene, and Debbie. Loving great-aunt of many. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.
Gloria worked for National Foods and Usinger's Famous Sausage.
Visitation will be held at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH (8500 W. Coldspring Rd., Greenfield) on Wednesday, October 2 from 10-11:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2019