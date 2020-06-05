Gloria M. PiccioloGreenfield - (nee Kaestner) Went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Charlie. Loving mom of Linda (Ralph) Pluer and Debbie (John) Gehring. Proud grandma of Adam (Jen) Pluer, Emily (Jamie) Spannbauer, Nick (Amber) Pluer, Amber (Paul) Nowacki and Lana Gehring. Special great-grandma of Ava, Violet, Jasper and Brooke. Sister of the late Helen Kaestner. Further survived by her brother-in-law Leonard, nieces, nephews and friends.Special thanks to the staff at the Lutheran Home and her caring niece Angela.Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Tuesday, June 9 from 10 - 11 AM. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Entombment at Arlington Park Cemetery.