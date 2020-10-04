1/1
Gloria M. Roge
Gloria M. Roge

(Nee Klabouch) Passed away peacefully on October 2nd at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert H. Roge. She is survived by her children: Holly Roge (Don Albinger), Bret Roge (Jill Munson) and Kyle Roge (Terri Barylak). Grandmother to Dane Albinger, Reed Albinger, Seth Roge and Evan Roge. Dearest sister of Betty (Keith) White, and the late Bozena (Earl) Willams, brothers William Klabouch and John Klabouch, and sister-in-law to Joan Smith. Loving aunt to Sayward Thiem, Starker White, Victoria Ode, Robin White, Dana White and Paula White.

Gloria loved children, was happiest when with them, and was a very good mother and grandmother. She raised Holly, Bret and Kyle, taking on the primary role at home while Albert worked long hours.

Her four grandsons loved her dearly. She volunteered at their grade schools (Orchard Lane and St. Mary's), attended their school and sports events, kept a bucket of candy in her kitchen, and took them to McDonald's and The Dollar Store on a regular basis. Spending times with them was the highlight of her retirement years.

Gloria cherished her Czech heritage, including her memories growing up, her close relationship with her sisters and the sharing of her favorite recipes.

She worked as a teacher and reading specialist for many years in Milwaukee Public Schools and then became a librarian at Grandview School where, when she retired, they renamed the school library for her. She also volunteered countless hours for Parks Ski Racing Team, where she made life-long friends and Gloria became the second mother for many of the team members.

She had a soft heart for all animals, including her dogs Ginger and Trina and cat Shaytune. Backyard wildlife always had a fresh snack due to her love of nature.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be a funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to NPR Wisconsin Public Radio, Wisconsin Adopt a Golden Retriever or The Wisconsin Library Association.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 2, 2020
I send my heart-felt condolences to her family. I had but few chances to meet Gloria personally, but my dad, her cousin, talked about her often in such a fond and loving way. My fondest memory of her was when I as a child visited her and her children, Holly, Bret, and Kyle. We went to a public pool where she was teaching her children how to swim. I remember acting "tough," saying I already knew how to swim, because I was born and raised in Florida. Yet, she must have noticed that. Gently and kindly, she included me in the swimming lessons. I'll always remember that kindness and was grateful for that knowledge for the years that followed when swimming become one of my greatest joys when growing up. Sending love and comfort to Gloria's family and all who loved her as we grieve while remarking what a kind and lovely person she was and will continue to be in our memories.
Sandy DiVitale
Family
