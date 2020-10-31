1/
Gloria Mae (Tidyman) Lippert
Gloria Mae Lippert (nee Tidyman)

Entered God's Loving arms, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, age 89. Beloved wife of the late William Lippert Jr. for 64 years. Mother of Dan (Karen Mary) Lippert and Randy (Jo) Lippert. Proud grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 7. Also loved by other relatives and friends in Milwaukee, Door County, Florida and Arizona. She was preceded in death by her siblings Willard (Jeanette and Jane) Tidyman and Garvin (Hazel) Tidyman.

Private services to be held, but you may join a livestream of service via the Krause Funeral Home website on Wednesday, November 11, at 6:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, West Bend.

Gloria loved the Lord and was devoted to her husband William and family. She was a talented vocalist in the Sweet Adelines Chorus, an avid golfer and enjoyed boating.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Service
06:30 PM
livestream via the Krause Funeral Home website
