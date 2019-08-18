Resources
Moss, Gloria December 21, 1923 - August 9, 2019 Gloria Moss died peacefully. Neighbors, friends, and relatives collectively sigh and tighten their belts-they'll get no more sweet treats made by Gloria. Born in De Soto, Missouri, Gloria met her future husband, Russ Moss, while vacationing in Door County, Wisconsin. They married in 1951, settled in River Hills, Wisconsin, and after raising their five children, started a new life in Williamsburg in 1993. After fifty-seven years of marriage, Russ died in 2008, and Gloria found more time to give to her volunteer activities, as well as baking delicious treats for everyone. A funeral mass will be held August 19 at National Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham in Williamsburg at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Father John David. In lieu of flowers, Gloria wished for donations to the two organizations at which she volunteered until the end-Blooms That Brighten and Williamsburg House of Mercy. Gloria is survived by five children, twelve grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
