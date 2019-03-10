Services
Gloria P. Sprotte

Sprotte, Gloria P. (Nee Tarkowski) Sadly passed away March 7 at the age of 96. Preceded in death by her husband, William, and daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Gordon Hansen. Survived by her children Billy (Robin), Janet (George) Artka, SanDee (Phil) Francis, David (Lynn). Further survived by sixteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. Additionally survived by sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Gloria was a retired teacher from Cudahy Public Schools, a life member of the South Shore Yacht Club Auxiliary, and an active member at Kelly Senior Center and Travel Club. The family expresses gratitude to Allay Hospice, St. Luke's (10LM), and Zilber Family Hospice for their extraordinary care of our mother. In lieu of flowers donations to Zilber Family Hospice or are requested. Private family service followed by a Celebration of Life. The family welcomes all friends to the Celebration of Life at the South Shore Yacht Club (2300 East Nock Street) on Tuesday, March 12 from 5:00-7:00 P.M.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
