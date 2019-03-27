|
Wierzchowski, Gloria Rose (Nee Branski) Gloria was born to eternal life on March 26, 2019 at the age of 94. She joins her loving husband Julian "Joe". Loving Mom of JoAnn (Chris) Watson, Gloria (Bill) Rawski, Jack Wierzchowski, Jill (Dave) Pinkowski, Julian (Donna) Wierzchowski and Judy Wierzchowski. Loving Grandma to 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Special neighbor and friend of Russ Rebernick. She will be dearly missed . Gloria is reunited in everlasting life with her parents, Anna and Joseph, sister Bonnie and brothers Norb and Don and many other family and friends including the ladies of her beloved "card club". The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S. 58th St., Thursday at 11 AM with visitation at the Church from 9 AM until the time of Mass. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019