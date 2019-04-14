Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Gloria Kaiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria S. Kaiser

Gloria S. Kaiser Notice
Kaiser, Gloria S. Found peace with the Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 93. She is survived by her husband David Sr. of 72 years; her children Susan (Robert) Draeger and David Jr.; and her grandchildren Amy Mahn, Andrea McHenry, Anna Draeger, BJ Draeger, Alyssa Draeger, and David Kaiser III. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11 AM on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park- Chapel of the Chimes. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Elmbrook Church- Harvest Fund, 777 Barker Rd, Brookfield, WI 53045 are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
