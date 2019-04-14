|
Kaiser, Gloria S. Found peace with the Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 93. She is survived by her husband David Sr. of 72 years; her children Susan (Robert) Draeger and David Jr.; and her grandchildren Amy Mahn, Andrea McHenry, Anna Draeger, BJ Draeger, Alyssa Draeger, and David Kaiser III. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11 AM on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park- Chapel of the Chimes. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Elmbrook Church- Harvest Fund, 777 Barker Rd, Brookfield, WI 53045 are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019