Gloria Sherbrook McFadzen
Scottsdale - On Monday, March 2nd, 2020, Gloria Sherbrook McFadzen, loving wife and mother of four, passed away in Scottsdale, AZ at the age of 86. She was born on July 4, 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Herbert and Ora Sherbrook. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband John T. McFadzen and sister Patricia Sherbrook Holly. She raised four children, Barbara, Jim, Tony and Maureen, all now residing in Arizona. She was the proud grandmother to eight grandchildren. She is survived her two brothers, Dave Sherbrook and Rev. Thomas Sherbrook. Gloria grew up in Milwaukee and worked at Blackhawk Tools before raising her family. In 1969 the family moved to Scottsdale AZ where John and Gloria opened Scottsdale Electric Co. Gloria had a passion for animals which lead to her involvement with the Arizona Animal Welfare League for many years. Gloria was a deeply spiritual woman with a compassionate view for all of God's creatures. A private family gathering will be held later. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com to place online condolences.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020