Graczyk, Gloria T. (Nee Spana) Of Franklin, Found peace July 12, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward Graczyk. Cherished mother of the late Katherine. Loving sister of Shirley (the late Edward J.) Osterberg, and the late Barbara (the late David) Meronk. Dear step-mother of Greg (Joyce) Graczyk. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and neighbors. Memorial service Monday, August 19, at 12:00PM at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community. 9520 W. Forest Home Ave. Hales Corners. Memorial gathering on Monday from 11:00AM - 11:45AM at the church. Interment private. Among her special gifts, Gloria was an accomplished artist, leaving us with many paintings and sculptures that reflect her wide range of interests and talent. We thank the staff at Sunrise Health Center for their compassionate care and support to Gloria and her family.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
