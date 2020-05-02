Glory Jean Losinski
Glory Jean Losinski

Muskego - (Nee Gagliano) Age 62. Born into eternal life May 2, 2020. Loving wife of Gerald for 41 years. Beloved mother of Jamie Blohm (Steven Bappert) and Luke Losinski. Proud Nana of Kaden, Adesa, and Kole. Dear sister of John (Nancy) Gagliano, Michael (Jackie) Gagliano, William (Lorene) Gagliano, Anthony (Kari) Gagliano and the late James Gagliano. Further survived by other beloved family and friends. Private family services.






