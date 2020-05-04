Glory Jean Losinski



Muskego - (Nee Gagliano) Age 62. Born into eternal life May 2, 2020. Loving wife of Gerald, "the love of her life" for 41 years. Beloved mother of Jamie Blohm (Steven Bappert) and Luke Losinski. Proud Nana of Kaden, Adesa, and Kole. Dear sister of John (Nancy) Gagliano, Michael (Jackie) Gagliano, William (Lorene) Gagliano, Anthony (Kari) Gagliano, and the late James Gagliano. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other beloved family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony & Virginia Gagliano. Her father passed away when she was just a teenager. She and her mother developed a very close relationship. Her favorite thing to do was sit on the front porch "up North" and watch hummingbirds, she loved her family gatherings with her big family. There will be a private family service. Glory was the kindest woman in the entire world and we are all better people to have known her.













