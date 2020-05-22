Gojko Rajak
Milwaukee - Passed away May 22, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Anka (nee Stojsovljevic) for 62 years. Loving father of Stevan (Gordana) Rajak and Ankica (Nedeljko) Kos. Dear grandfather of Marina, Goyko, Petar and George Rajak and Maja and Stefan Kos. Further survived by other family and friends. Private services to be held at Good Hope Cemetery.
Milwaukee - Passed away May 22, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Anka (nee Stojsovljevic) for 62 years. Loving father of Stevan (Gordana) Rajak and Ankica (Nedeljko) Kos. Dear grandfather of Marina, Goyko, Petar and George Rajak and Maja and Stefan Kos. Further survived by other family and friends. Private services to be held at Good Hope Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.