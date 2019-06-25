Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Entombment
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Hill Memorial Park
Wesner, Goldie E. (nee Heinzel) Sunday, June 23, 2019 age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Norbert. Loving mother of Keith (Darlene) and Brian. Proud grandma of Kelly, Kimberly, Keri, Amie, Brian and Kaelie, and great-grandma of 8. Caring sister of Judy Jones. Sister in law of Jane Wesner. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Goldie was a retiree of Appleton Electric Lighting. Visitation Wed., June 26, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 4-6 PM. Funeral Service at 6 PM. Entombment Thursday at Forest Hill Memorial Park at 10 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2019
