Wesner, Goldie E. (nee Heinzel) Sunday, June 23, 2019 age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Norbert. Loving mother of Keith (Darlene) and Brian. Proud grandma of Kelly, Kimberly, Keri, Amie, Brian and Kaelie, and great-grandma of 8. Caring sister of Judy Jones. Sister in law of Jane Wesner. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Goldie was a retiree of Appleton Electric Lighting. Visitation Wed., June 26, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 4-6 PM. Funeral Service at 6 PM. Entombment Thursday at Forest Hill Memorial Park at 10 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2019