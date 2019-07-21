|
Brandes, Gordon C. Passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019, at the age of 93. Gordie was preceded in death by his 1st wife Loni (nee Ronko Kaizumi/Shizuko), and 2nd wife Sharlene (nee Ahrens), sister Esther (Henry) Borchert, nephew William Borchert and cousin Doris Model. And his Air Force buddy for life Jack Verburgt. Lovingly survived by nephew James (Wendy) Borchert, nieces Barbara Borchert and Patricia (the late Todd) Honeyager, great nieces and nephews, as well as great-great nieces and nephews. Gordie left many many friends in Milwaukee, where he lived for the first 59 years of his life, and in Billings, MT where he made a second home until passing. For complete obituary, see michelottisawyers.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019