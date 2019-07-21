Services
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT 59102
(406) 252-3417
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Brandes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon C. Brandes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon C. Brandes Notice
Brandes, Gordon C. Passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019, at the age of 93. Gordie was preceded in death by his 1st wife Loni (nee Ronko Kaizumi/Shizuko), and 2nd wife Sharlene (nee Ahrens), sister Esther (Henry) Borchert, nephew William Borchert and cousin Doris Model. And his Air Force buddy for life Jack Verburgt. Lovingly survived by nephew James (Wendy) Borchert, nieces Barbara Borchert and Patricia (the late Todd) Honeyager, great nieces and nephews, as well as great-great nieces and nephews. Gordie left many many friends in Milwaukee, where he lived for the first 59 years of his life, and in Billings, MT where he made a second home until passing. For complete obituary, see michelottisawyers.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline