Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
"Up North" at COMMUNITY UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
1315 WI-155
ST. GERMAIN, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Kollauf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon C. "Gordy" Kollauf

Add a Memory
Gordon C. "Gordy" Kollauf Notice
Gordon C. Kollauf "Gordy"

Menomonee Falls - Called Home and Answered the Lord's calling on Monday, October 7, 2019, age 82. Beloved and devoted husband of Patricia (Nee LeBaron) for 59 years. Adoring father of Richard (Cindy), Craig (Rose) and Sue (Chris) Niggemeier. Loving grandpa of Angela (Steve), Aaron, Hope Kollauf, Christopher (Jennifer), Patric, Jennifer Niggemeier, Sara (Jack) Kampf, Nicholas (Lauren) Kollauf and Kristina Kollauf. Proud great grandpa of August, Theodore and Brody. Also loved by other family, friends and pets.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 1-2PM. Celebration of Life at 2PM. Additional visitation will be held "Up North" at COMMUNITY UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 1315 WI-155, ST. GERMAIN, WI, 54558, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11AM-12PM. Masonic Service by Eagle River Lodge #248 F.A.&M. Followed by Religious Service. Burial at St. Germain Cemetery to follow.

Gordon was a member and Past Worshipful Master of Eagle River Lodge #248 F.A.&M., Wisconsin Scottish Rite Bodies, Tripoli Temple, Order of the Eastern Star Wauwatosa Chapter #219 and Past Patron of Eagle River Chapter #218. Also, a member of International Brotherhood of Teamsters 200.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline