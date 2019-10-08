|
Gordon C. Kollauf "Gordy"
Menomonee Falls - Called Home and Answered the Lord's calling on Monday, October 7, 2019, age 82. Beloved and devoted husband of Patricia (Nee LeBaron) for 59 years. Adoring father of Richard (Cindy), Craig (Rose) and Sue (Chris) Niggemeier. Loving grandpa of Angela (Steve), Aaron, Hope Kollauf, Christopher (Jennifer), Patric, Jennifer Niggemeier, Sara (Jack) Kampf, Nicholas (Lauren) Kollauf and Kristina Kollauf. Proud great grandpa of August, Theodore and Brody. Also loved by other family, friends and pets.
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 1-2PM. Celebration of Life at 2PM. Additional visitation will be held "Up North" at COMMUNITY UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 1315 WI-155, ST. GERMAIN, WI, 54558, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11AM-12PM. Masonic Service by Eagle River Lodge #248 F.A.&M. Followed by Religious Service. Burial at St. Germain Cemetery to follow.
Gordon was a member and Past Worshipful Master of Eagle River Lodge #248 F.A.&M., Wisconsin Scottish Rite Bodies, Tripoli Temple, Order of the Eastern Star Wauwatosa Chapter #219 and Past Patron of Eagle River Chapter #218. Also, a member of International Brotherhood of Teamsters 200.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019