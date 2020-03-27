|
Gordon E. Hackbarth
Whitefish Bay - Gordon E. Hackbarth, age 94, a long time resident of Whitefish Bay, died peacefully Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020. Best friend and beloved husband for 62 years of Marilyn F. Hackbarth. She passed away on March 5, 2013. Loving father of Kurt (Marybeth) Hackbarth, Jody Montgomery, and Eric Hackbarth and Scout. Proud grandfather of Catherine (Sean) Lennon and Jennifer Hackbarth, and great-grandfather of Brendan Lennon.
Gordon was a graduate of Milwaukee State Teacher College. He taught upper Elementary School for many years in addition to teaching Driver's Education. He was a longtime member of Bayshore Lutheran Church, was a member of the Whitefish Bay Police Auxiliary and volunteered at the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center. Gordon was an avid runner, participating in Chicago Marathon, Al's Run, Lombardi Run for Daylight, the UWM Alumni Association Run and many others. He enjoyed gardening, sailing, following the Milwaukee Brewers and spending time with his family.
Gordon was a U.S. Army Air Corp WWII veteran and served as a Flight Officer, flying 29 missions and receiving the Purple Heart . Gordon was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.
Private family services were held. Memorial's in Gordon's name may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020