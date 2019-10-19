Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Schaefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon E. Schaefer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon E. Schaefer Notice
Gordon E. Schaefer

Springfield, IL - originally from Milwaukee, lived in Cedarburg for many years, and most recently in Springfield, IL.

Beloved husband of Rita N. Schaefer (Schewhn) who preceded him in death. Survived by their children Jim (Kelly) Schaefer of Springfield, IL; Scott (Linda) Schaefer of Hartford, AL; Tom (Kim) Schaefer of Greenfield, WI; Sandy Smallish of La Crosse, WI; and brother Donald Schaefer of Centralia, WA. Loving grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by an infant daughter, Susan Marie; parents Norman and Berniece Schaefer; favorite son-in-law Mike Smallish; and his faithful companion "Charley". Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and "Molly".

Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Family/Celebration of Life Center, 13235 W. Capital Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005. A Memorial Service will be held following visitation at 6:00pm to celebrate Gordon's life. Family and Friends are welcome and encouraged to attend.Memorials for St. Joseph's Home in Springfield, IL and the would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline