Gordon E. Schaefer
Springfield, IL - originally from Milwaukee, lived in Cedarburg for many years, and most recently in Springfield, IL.
Beloved husband of Rita N. Schaefer (Schewhn) who preceded him in death. Survived by their children Jim (Kelly) Schaefer of Springfield, IL; Scott (Linda) Schaefer of Hartford, AL; Tom (Kim) Schaefer of Greenfield, WI; Sandy Smallish of La Crosse, WI; and brother Donald Schaefer of Centralia, WA. Loving grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by an infant daughter, Susan Marie; parents Norman and Berniece Schaefer; favorite son-in-law Mike Smallish; and his faithful companion "Charley". Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and "Molly".
Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Family/Celebration of Life Center, 13235 W. Capital Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005. A Memorial Service will be held following visitation at 6:00pm to celebrate Gordon's life. Family and Friends are welcome and encouraged to attend.Memorials for St. Joseph's Home in Springfield, IL and the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019