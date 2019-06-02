Services
Gordon "Bud" Geil

Gordon "Bud" Geil Notice
Geil, Gordon "Bud" Was called to his eternal resting place on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 92. He entered this world on December 5, 1926 in Chicago, IL. Born to William and Dorothy Geil. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Allyson) Geil, grandchildren, Stacey Geil and Kelly (Todd) Emmons, great grandchildren, Johnathan, Joshua Geil and Genevieve Emmons, sister, Ruth Kegel and many other loving relatives and friends. Gordon is preceded in death by his loving wife Janice and beloved brother William Geil. Visitation to be held at the funeral home Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM. Funeral Service at 11AM. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park 13235 W Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI. Gordon was a devoted member of the American Legion Post #1 and a long-time employee of the Chicago Northwestern Railroad. Memorials appreciated to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
