Herrell, Gordon H. Passed away August 1, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Beloved husband of Audrey. Loving dad of Tim (Kathy), Laurel (Jim) Helding, Chad, Bill (Sherry) Schilling, the late Dennis (the late Denise) Schilling, and Mark Schilling. Dear grandpa of Allen, Tim, Lynn, Kelly, Mary, Amy, Beth, Lisa, Jamie, Greg, Vanessa, Caleb, Talia, Joshua, Billy, Tracy, Garrett, and Tyler. Further survived by great-grandchildren, other family and friends. United States Army Veteran of WWII. Funeral services will be held Monday August 5, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home with a visitation 4:00pm until time of services. Private Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019