Services
Hawthorn Funeral Home
307 W. Wellington St.
Carthage, TX 75633
903-693-3816
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. William of Vercelli Catholic Church
4088 NW Loop 436
Carthage, WI
Nielsen, Gordon H. Passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at age 89, in Carthage, TX. Loving husband and soulmate of the late Doris M. Nielsen. Devoted father of the late JoElyn Nielsen, Fay (the late Dennis) Murawski, John (Katie) Nielsen and Scott (Priscilla) Nielsen. Loving grandpa of Jeff (Katie) Murawski, Chris (Maryellen) Murawski, Sarah Nielsen, Adam (Jayme) Nielsen, Claudia (Mike) Castello and Ryan (Lindsay) Nielsen. Great-grandpa of Emma, Lily, Quinn, Harper, Mackenzie, Axel, Harvey and Alex. Dear brother of the late Henry (late Delores) Nielsen, Ed (Vicki) Nielsen, Brian (Jane) Nielsen and the late Rhea Gleiss. Brother-in-law of the late William, the late Glen (Georgia), the late Lee and the late Dell Bump. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Gordon was a Proud United States Navy Veteran; serving his country aboard the USS Orion during the Korean War. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. A private Graveside Service will be held at Graceland Cemetery, with Military Honors to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019
