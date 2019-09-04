|
Gordon Hofschulte
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 29th, 2019 at the age 68. Beloved husband of Mary (Nee Lentz). Loving father of Eric (Jenni) and Anne (Joe) Schmidt. Proud grandpa of Reiley, Lachlan, Teresa, Caleb, Grace, Naomi and Anya. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Adele and brother Carl (MaryAnn) Hofschulte. Gordy is also survived by sisters Sr. Adele Hofschulte, SSND and Sharon (Robert) Zoellner, brothers-in-law Charles Lentz (Jacqueline), Brian Lentz, John Lentz (Mary Kay), sister-in-law Pat Holler (Jeff), nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Friday, September 6 from 4-8PM, Vigil at 7:30 PM. Additional visitation will be held at ST. ALPHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH (6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale) on Saturday, September 7 from 9:30-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to or St. Ben's Community Meal Program would be appreciated. See website for full notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019