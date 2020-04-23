|
Gordon J. Spalding
Spalding, Gordon (Gordy) Went to be with our Lord at the age of 89 on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Cherished husband of the late Dona (nee Tobolt). Treasured companion of Diane Roth (nee Plotecher). Loving father of Jan (Karen) Spalding, Jef Spalding and the late Jil (Charles) Migawa. Loving papa of Andrew (Caitlin) Spalding, Kristina (Matthew) Chapin, Aarika, Emilee and Ellee Spalding, Taylor and Nicholas Migawa. Doting great-papa of Daniel and Evelyn Spalding. Further survived by many relatives and dear friends.
Gordy was the former owner for 50 plus years of Gordy's Shell Service Station on 84th and Bluemound in Wauwatosa.
A Memorial celebrating Gordy's life will be held at a later, to be determined, date following the lifting of limitations, keeping all of our cherished family and friends safe. Updated obituary to be posted upon determination of said date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020