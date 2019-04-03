|
|
Heier, Gordon "Gordy" L. Age 92 years, passed on Fri. March 29 in Tampa, FL at Kindred Hospital. Gordon was born on March 17, 1927 in Medford, WI. Gordy is survived by his beloved wife of 68+years., Esther (nee Dettmering), 6 children; Cindy (Stan), Daniel (Tamara), Larry (Geri), Thomas (Mickie), Mark (Elizabeth), and Shelley (Kelly). He is survived by one brother and one sister. He was preceded in death by two brothers, a sister, and his parents. Gordy also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Gordy received his education at Taylor County Teachers College and went on to achieve a Bachelor's from UW-Whitewater and Master's from UW-Milwaukee. He held many teaching positions before landing in Sussex, WI; teaching for the Hamilton School District and retiring his career as the Templeton Middle School Administrator. He was the President elect of the National Middle School Administration and a member of Phi Delta Kappa. Gordy was a WWII Veteran serving for the US Army and took the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2013. He was an avid golfer, bowler, motorcycle enthusiast and loved to travel. He spent his spare time flying gas engine planes and later building WWII model planes. He was very social and charismatic, leaving a memorable impression with those he met. Visitation for Gordy will be held Sat. April 13 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Sussex from 12 Noon until the time of the Funeral Service at 2 PM. Burial will follow at Lisbon-Merton Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Museum US Army, WWII Memorial, or the National American Legion Assoc., VFW are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019