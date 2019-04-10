Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Lese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon L. Lese

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gordon L. Lese Notice
Lese, Gordon L. Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of Nancy for 42 years. Loving father of Jeff (Jane) Lese, Jim (Deanna) Lese, Barb (David) Dragotta, the late Diane Lese, David (Rhonda) Lese, Sue Wirth and Pat (Karen) Wirth. Dear brother of Ernie (the late Christine) Lese. Brother-in-law of Char Kalajian. Gordy is also loved and will be missed by 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, from 11:00 AM, until time of service at 1:00 PM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. To receive this obit/directions text 1841947 to 414-301-6422
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now