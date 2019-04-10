|
Lese, Gordon L. Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of Nancy for 42 years. Loving father of Jeff (Jane) Lese, Jim (Deanna) Lese, Barb (David) Dragotta, the late Diane Lese, David (Rhonda) Lese, Sue Wirth and Pat (Karen) Wirth. Dear brother of Ernie (the late Christine) Lese. Brother-in-law of Char Kalajian. Gordy is also loved and will be missed by 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, from 11:00 AM, until time of service at 1:00 PM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. To receive this obit/directions text 1841947 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019