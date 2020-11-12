Gordon Martin IscheOf Wauwatosa - Died peacefully November 8 at the age of 89. Born 1930 to Gordon H and Louise Ische, he graduated from Wauwatosa High School, class of 1949, where he participated in football and basketball. He then went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, and start his own business, Ische Refinishing Service, which served customers throughout the greater Milwaukee area for more than 45 years. He was a former Scout Master of Troop 111, and a past president of Milwaukee Wheelmen. Gordon was an outstanding woodworker, loved nature, model railroading, volunteering with the Youngtimers of Three Harbors Council, and spending time at the family home in Egg Harbor, WI.Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Geraldine, Gordon is survived by their four children, Steven (Sandra) Ische of San Diego, CA, Julie Ische (John Alarie) of Arlington, VA, John (Julie) Ische of Cedarburg and Mark Ische of Wauwatosa. In addition, Gordon is survived by grandchildren, Jonathan and Marissa Ische and Emily, Jack and Luke Ische as well as relatives and friends.Private funeral services with burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to Old World Wisconsin Foundation, Boy Scouts Three Harbors Council, or the organization of your choice.