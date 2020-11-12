1/
Gordon Martin Ische
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Martin Ische

Of Wauwatosa - Died peacefully November 8 at the age of 89. Born 1930 to Gordon H and Louise Ische, he graduated from Wauwatosa High School, class of 1949, where he participated in football and basketball. He then went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, and start his own business, Ische Refinishing Service, which served customers throughout the greater Milwaukee area for more than 45 years. He was a former Scout Master of Troop 111, and a past president of Milwaukee Wheelmen. Gordon was an outstanding woodworker, loved nature, model railroading, volunteering with the Youngtimers of Three Harbors Council, and spending time at the family home in Egg Harbor, WI.

Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Geraldine, Gordon is survived by their four children, Steven (Sandra) Ische of San Diego, CA, Julie Ische (John Alarie) of Arlington, VA, John (Julie) Ische of Cedarburg and Mark Ische of Wauwatosa. In addition, Gordon is survived by grandchildren, Jonathan and Marissa Ische and Emily, Jack and Luke Ische as well as relatives and friends.

Private funeral services with burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to Old World Wisconsin Foundation, Boy Scouts Three Harbors Council, or the organization of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved