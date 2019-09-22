|
Gordon Neil Arkens
- - Went to be with the Lord on Sunday September 15, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband and soulmate of Shirley M. Arkens (Rozek) for 76 years. Further survived by his 5 children Sandra Senins (late Harry), Sue Schimmels (John), Janet Pangborn (Tim), Patricia Strapple (David), Michael Arkens (Cindy), as well as 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 8 great, great granddaughters. Known by several nicknames - Gordy, Scotty, Butch, honey, dad, daddy, pop, grandpa, uncle, Mr. Arkens, UPS guy. While he couldn't always remember everyone's name, he could tell you how many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and even great, great grandchildren he had. At the age of 20, after submitting his drawings, he was invited to interview with Walt Disney. While he was not able to pursue this, he channeled his artistic talents into cake decoration which included the wedding cakes for all his children and many others. Besides his 38 year career at UPS, he excelled at a variety other jobs including Leon's, taxi driver, usher, Tupperware sales, bartender and stockboy. Yet he always found time to volunteer whenever needed. Among his other interests and talents were playing poker, growing roses, singing, trumpet playing, baking cookies, making caramel corn, bowling, softball. He remained a basic meat & potatoes guy, but his appetite had its own evolution going from platters of Thanksgiving dinner in his skinny youth, to donuts, ice cream, cookies and any other kind of sweets in his twilight years. Rarely a doubt about how he felt on a topic, Gordy/our dad was also quick to sincerely apologize and to let you know he loved you. "Well done, good and faithful servant." Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10am to 10:45am at St. Matthias Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53227) with a memorial mass to follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Food Panty at St. Matthias Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53227) St. Joan Antida H.S. (1341 N. Cass St., Milwaukee, WI 53202) or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019