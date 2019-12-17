|
Gordon R. Seibert
Muskego - Passed away peacefully and was reunited with his wife, Doris on Monday, December 16, 2019. Age 91. Preceded in death by his sister, Ardell Huseby. Loving dad of Tom Seibert and Laurie (Timm Wasmundt) Seibert, Proud grandpa of Amy (Jeremy Simonson) Halverson, Kimberly (Brad) Friedrich, and Kristy (Nick Miles) Halverson. Special great-grandpa of Braylon, Jema, Briar, and Layla. Dear brother-in-law of Joan Modrow, the late Ruth Vollmer and the late Carl Wauer. Gordon will be missed by other relatives and friends.
Memorials Gathering at Krause Funeral Home 12401 W. National Ave. New Berlin on Saturday, December 21st from 5 PM to 6:45 PM. Memorial Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Muskego Food Pantry S81 W19150 Apollo Dr.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019