|
|
Gordon Strzeszewski
Milwaukee, WI - Passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 at the age of 89. Loving husband of the late Geraldine (nee Wargin). Cherished father of Diane Strzeszewski, Donald Strzeszewski and the late Judith (Bruce) Adyniec. Brother of the late Helen and seven half-brothers and -sisters. Beloved grandfather of Jason Adyniec and Callie (Leeland) Hindman. Uncle of Michael (Meimei) Janusz, Margaret Janusz, Laura (Tom) Holt and the late Louis Janusz. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Private services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 8, 2019