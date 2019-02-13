|
|
Andersen, Gordon V. 91, of West Bend, formerly of Adams, passed away on February 8, 2019, at Kathy Hospice, in the town of Polk. Gordon was born on August 8, 1927, in Ingelwood, CA, the son of the late Jens and Helen (nee Jensen) Andersen. On May 17, 1947, he was united in marriage to Audrey Stark in Milwaukee. He proudly served his country in the Army Air Corp. Gordon loved collecting and repairing antique clocks and was a member of NAWCC. Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Audrey; four children, Larry (Robin) Andersen of Wauwatosa, Dale (JoAnn) Andersen of the town of Trenton, Karl Andersen of Sussex, and Karen Gildemeister of Alamonte Springs, Florida; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his son, Alan and two brothers, Paul and Glenn Andersen. Private family services will be held. The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Gordon's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019