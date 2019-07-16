Resources
Gordon W. Dittmar

Gordon W. Dittmar Notice
Dittmar, Gordon W. 00Passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at age 76. Loving father of David Dittmar, Rebecca (Greg) Keoho. Dear Grandfather of 2 and Great-Grandfather of 2. Brother of Ellen (Gary) Corriveau, Sandie (Candy) Martinez, Judy Taylor and Jim Fox. Also survived by Ronnie Lazarski and Family and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME Thursday July 18 from 11AM-1230PM followed by a service at 1230. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Gordon was a longtime and dedicated Firefighter for the City of Oak Creek, WI and had a strong interest in Native American Culture and loved anything that had to do with the outdoors. Gordon will be missed by all that new him.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2019
