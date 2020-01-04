|
Gordon W. Matz
Wauwatosa - Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the age of 68 years. Beloved husband of Regina (née Wessollek) for 10 years. Loving son of Gordon E. and Elsie Matz. Dear brother of Jean (Don) Kaldunski and Joanne Matz. Father of Adam and Jonathan. Stepfather of Sarah and Melissa (Chance). Grandfather of Maxwell. Uncle of Ben. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 10:00 AM -10:45 AM at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7809 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa. Christian Victory Service to follow at 11:00 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020