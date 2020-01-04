Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Matz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon W. Matz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon W. Matz Notice
Gordon W. Matz

Wauwatosa - Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the age of 68 years. Beloved husband of Regina (née Wessollek) for 10 years. Loving son of Gordon E. and Elsie Matz. Dear brother of Jean (Don) Kaldunski and Joanne Matz. Father of Adam and Jonathan. Stepfather of Sarah and Melissa (Chance). Grandfather of Maxwell. Uncle of Ben. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 10:00 AM -10:45 AM at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7809 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa. Christian Victory Service to follow at 11:00 AM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline